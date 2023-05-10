Awami League will not invite BNP to join national polls: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said his party will not invite the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to participate in the upcoming national elections.

"However, as per the constitution, all parties have the right to participate in the elections. If the BNP does not exercise this right, Awami League will not invite them out of pity," he said.

Quader, also the minister of Road Transport and Bridges, made the remarks during a workshop titled "Accelerating the transition to electric mobility" held at a city hotel on Wednesday (10 May).

Regarding independent mayoral candidate Zayeda Khatun, mother of former mayor of Gazipur City Corporation Jahangir Alam, he said, Awami League cannot take any initiative to stop her from running for the polls as the party holds no direction position to do so.

He also refrained from commenting on Jahangir Alam until a party decision is made.

Quader reiterated that all political parties should exercise their democratic right to participate in the elections.

He also said he is unaware of any foreign involvement in the elections and that foreigners have only talked about free and fair elections in Bangladesh.