Awami League stages showdown ahead of BNP rally in Khulna

A day before the BNP's divisional rally in Khulna, Awami League on Friday (21 October) staged various programmes in the city.

Around 4pm, the leaders and activists of the ruling party held a rally at Shivbari intersection. Later, they brought out a pressession marching toward the party office crossing Sonali Bank Chattar where the BNP is scheduled to be held its third divisional rally on Saturday.

Khulna District and Metropolitan Jubo League, Sechchasebak League and Chhatra League jointly organized the rally under the banner of "Protest against BNP's nationwide terrorism, militancy and falsehood."

Khulna District Awami League President Sheikh Harunur Rashid attended the rally as the chief guest with the participation of Khulna Metropolitan Awami League General Secretary MDA Babul Rana, District Awami League General Secretary Sujit Adhikari and many others.

Addressing the rally, District Awami League President Sheikh Harunor Rashid said, "The development of this country has taken place during the period of Awami League. Development is done by Sheikh Hasina, and BNP is conspiring against her. If any harm is done to Sheikh Hasina, then BNP will not exist."

He also said, "BNP is lying in the name of a political programme across the country." I want to warn them that the Awami League cannot be overthrown by any conspiracy."

BNP leaders claimed that some banners and posters of the BNP were torn down during the Awami League procession.

Meanwhile, as soon as the Awami League rally ended, BNP started the work of making the stage for Saturday's programme.

Media sub-committee convener of BNP's divisional assembly, Ehteshamul Haque Shaon said, "We were asked by the police to set up the stage late due to security concerns. So we started working at night.



Shamsuzzaman Dudu, vice chairman of BNP and coordinator of the rally implementation committee, said, "No matter how much the Awami League exercises to show its power, it does not matter to us.

There will be a sea of ​​people in our rally tomorrow."



He also said, "In order to reduce the number of people in our rally, buses and launches have been stopped. However, our leaders and activists are walking to the rally. More than 50 activists were arrested last night. BNP cannot be suppressed by these old games."



Denying the claim of arrest of BNP men, Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Commissioner Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan said, 'We are not arresting any BNP leaders and activists. As per the routine work of the police, the accused are being arrested on warrant."



Adequate security is being provided to the BNP from our side for the rally, he added.

