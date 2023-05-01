Awami League spreading lies about Khaleda Zia's health: Fakhrul

TBS Report 
01 May, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 06:02 pm

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said Awami League leaders are spreading falsehoods about Khaleda Zia's health while they are not allowing her to go abroad for better treatment. 

"This is quite a shameful thing to do," Fakhrul said while addressing a May Day rally organised by Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, the labour wing of BNP, in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters in the capital Monday (1 May).

Fakhrul drew attention to the hardships faced by people due to the rising prices of essential commodities, emphasising that it is crucial to establish workers' rights. 

"Civilization was built by the blood and sweat of workers, but today, many of them struggle to afford three meals a day," he remarked. 

Mentioning the IGP's comments on zero tolerance of any disturbance ahead of elections, Fakhrul said, "During today's May Day rally in Khulna, a number of party men were injured in police action, and some were arrested."

The BNP spokesperson said, "They [Awami League] want to hold another illegal election. They are arresting people under the Digital Security Act. A recent report indicated that 35% of journalists have been arrested under this Act. Today, a student of Jagannath University has been detained for 8 months in a DSA case."

Also present at the rally, Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain, a member of the standing committee, said, "Today, there is no minimum wage structure for workers. Prices of goods have gone beyond the capacity of the working class people."

