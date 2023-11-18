Awami League earns Tk5.32 cr selling 1,064 nomination forms on first day

Politics

TBS Report
18 November, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 06:54 pm

The Awami League (AL) has sold 1,064 nomination forms after party chief Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the sales today (18 November).

The premier kicked off the sale of AL nomination forms, by buying her own form as a candidate for the upcoming 12th National Parliament election, at the party's Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital at 10am, said party sources. 

PM Hasina opens AL nomination paper sale by collecting her form for Gopalganj-3

The forms brought about Tk5.32 crore into the ruling party's fund, Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua confirmed the matter this evening.

"A total of 1,050 forms were sold directly since Saturday morning, then 14 more were sold online," he said.

Aspiring candidates are required to pay Tk50,000 for the nomination form.

Following the premiere, central leaders of the party started buying their respective forms this morning.

Prospective candidates can purchase and submit these nomination papers online or directly from the office over the next four days (18-21 November), adhering to a daily schedule between 10am and 4pm.

Earlier on Wednesday (15 November), the Election Commission announced the polls schedule for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election that is to be held on 7 January.

Political parties will be able to submit nominations for candidacies till 30 November.

The Election Commission will scrutinise the nomination submissions from 1-4 December. Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from 6-15 December and nominations need to be withdrawn by 17 December.

Political parties will be able to distribute symbols within 18 December and the election campaign will officially kick off on 18 December. The campaign duration will end at 8:00am on 5 January.

