Awami League prioritises development, BNP burns people: Salman F Rahman

Politics

TBS Report
21 December, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 06:06 pm

He also stated that there will be no compromise in ensuring fair polls

A file photo of Prime Minister&#039;s Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman. Photo: Collected

The country has experienced development under Awami League's leadership while BNP is burning people as the party is unable to accept this progress, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman said on Thursday (21 December).

"The BNP has been plotting to disrupt the elections, but people of the country have thwarted these attempts. Their current strategy of a non-cooperation movement appears rather absurd considering the circumstances," he said during an election campaign in the capital's Nawabganj area.

Salman, also Awami League nominated candidate for Dhaka-1 (Dohar-Nawabganj) constituency, said, this election has drawn global attention, and the government has instructed all administrations to ensure fair and unbiased proceedings. 

He also stated that there will be no compromise in ensuring fair polls.

He urged all voters to go to the polling centres and cast their votes while praising the progressive achievements of the Awami League government over the last 15 years.

Participating in the election campaign across various locations in Nawabganj, Salman outlined the forthcoming development plans for the area. 

He pledged to finalise pending development projects in Dohar-Nawabganj, ensuring health cards for every citizen, establishing an expatriate centre, and providing gas supply to every household.

