Awami League picks 3 candidates, leaves 2 for allies for by-polls to 6 JS seats

Awami League (AL) has picked three candidates for contesting in the by-polls to three Jatiya Sangsad (JS) constituencies out of six while it left two constituencies for 14-party alliance members -- Workers Party of Bangladesh and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad).

The decision was taken at a meeting of the ruling party's Parliamentary Nomination Board with the President of the board and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair at her official residence Ganabhaban this evening.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader disclosed the decision after the meeting.

He said that AL picked Ziaur Rahman for Chapainawabganj-2 constituency, Md Abdul Wadud for Chapainawabganj-3 and Ragebul Ahsan for Bogura-6 constituencies.

The ruling party, however, spared the Bogura-4 constituency for JASOD and Thakurgaon-3 constituency for Workers Party while Brahmanbaria-2 constituency was kept open for all.

The six parliamentary seats fell vacant following BNP lawmakers' resignation from their posts.

The Election Commission (EC) has already announced the election schedule to hold polls in these constituencies on 1 February.