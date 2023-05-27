Awami League obstructs restoration of democracy: Mosharraf

Politics

TBS Report
27 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 10:24 pm

Related News

Awami League obstructs restoration of democracy: Mosharraf

Khandkar Mosharraf said the ruling party knows that it will lose miserably if the people are allowed to vote

TBS Report
27 May, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 10:24 pm
Awami League obstructs restoration of democracy: Mosharraf

BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has said the US has announced that visas will not be given to those who obstruct the restoration of democracy, and Awami League is the one that obstructs.

To save democracy in this country, there is no alternative to a popular uprising and the people are ready, the uprising will begin soon, he said while addressing a BNP rally in the capital's Nayapaltan area on Saturday.

"The prime minister of this illegal government has been rejected in various countries. Today, the world knows that not a single fair election has been held under Sheikh Hasina," the BNP leader said.  

Khandkar Mosharraf said the ruling party knows that it will lose miserably if the people are allowed to vote.

At the rally, BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas said, "No civilised country in the world will give visas to thieves like you, all your misdeeds in the last 14 years will be judged."

He criticised the ruling party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader for his comment that Awami League will no longer hold peace rallies but will go for resistance to confront "BNP's destructive programmes".

Terming Quader's comment as provocative, Mirza Abbas said, "Our movement is for voting rights, food, gas and electricity. Will you resist us?"

Urging the partymen to resist Awami League, Mirza Abbas said, "BNP leaders and activists will not sit idle if they are attacked."

BNP Metropolitan South convener Abdus Salam said the government is isolated from the whole world. "This government will be blown away by the brewing storm."

The Dhaka North and South city units of BNP organised the rally to press home their 10-point demands and to protest the disregard of the High Court's directives by subordinate courts and the government, arbitrary arrests, false cases, police harassment, rising commodity prices, load shedding and corruption of the Awami government.

Nayapaltan and its surrounding areas became lively with the presence of BNP leaders and activists as the afternoon progressed.

Although the movement was scheduled to start at 2:30pm, it started late due to inclement weather.

Leaders and activists with small processions started gathering in front of the party office in Nayapaltan from noon.

A road from Nightingale intersection to Fakirapool was closed due to the rally.

Additional law enforcement personnel were deployed in the Nayapaltan area with riot cars, water cannons, prison vans and law enforcement forces. However, there was no untoward incident surrounding the rally.

Meanwhile, at a BNP rally in Jashore, the party's leaders and activists began to arrive in the afternoon with hanging flags on bamboo poles.

District BNP Member Secretary Syed Saberul Haque said that some leaders and activists came with bamboo poles to confront Awami League.

"However, the poles were dropped when they were told," he said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain / BNP / AL / Democracy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17a Belmont street Aberdeen. Photo: Courtesy

Life in the Wild: How it all started

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Vintage-looking instant cameras: A trip down memory lane

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Dhriti: Exquisite bags for every occasion

11h | Brands
Extras in a movie set. Photo: Collected

A nurse, a beggar, or a police officer: The lives of extras in tinsel town

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

Dubai’s gigantic moon shaped mega resort

7h | TBS World
In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

2d | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

2d | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

2d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty