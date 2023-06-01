Awami League never scores in empty field: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Roads and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader strongly protested the recent comment of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir that the government was trying to score in an empty field by using the constitution.

"Awami League has never scored in an empty field and has never given an opportunity to anyone to do so," Quader said in a statement sent to the media signed by Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua on Thursday (1 June).

He said, "We always want competitive elections. The Awami League believes that people are the only source of power. Awami League has never captured state power through conspiracy or back door."

He also said, "BNP has been carrying out terrorist and destructive activities for a long time in the name of so-called movement. They have been fostering and sponsoring extremists to destroy the country's democratic environment and political stability.

"When action is taken against them according to the prevailing laws of the country, they raise fabricated allegations of opposition party suppression in front of the media."

The minister further said, "BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul spoke about the destruction of democratic institutions. The current government is not destroying the democratic institutions, but with the sincere efforts of the people's leader Sheikh Hasina, the state structure is strong and the democratic institutions are standing on a solid foundation.

"I ask Mirza Fakhrul Islam, did BNP ever take any initiative in the development of democratic institutions?"