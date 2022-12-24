Awami League leaders, activists throng Suhrawardy Udyan for 22nd National Council

Thousands of Awami League leaders and activists gathered at Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan Saturday morning (24 December) to make their 22nd National Council a success.

The theme of this year's council is: "Development journey under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina with the determination to build a developed, prosperous and smart Bangladesh of Bangabandhu's dream".

According to party sources, the council usually goes on for two days but this time, it will be held for a day. Keeping the global recession in mind, AL has taken this initiative of curtailing the programme.

About 7,000 councillors and lakhs of delegates are expected to participate in this year's National Council.

The first session will begin at 10:30am today. There will be a break for lunch and prayers.

Party sources said that Awami League will form its executive committee, taking into consideration the 12th national election scheduled for early 2024.

Those who will assume leadership will confront all domestic and foreign conspiracies and work to implement the election manifesto of Awami League.

A spectacular stage has been erected in the shape of a boat at Suhrawardy Udyan. The stage is 80 feet long and 44 feet wide.

There will be five gates for entry. One of these is a VIP gate, while the other four are for councillors.

The gates were opened for councillors and delegates from 7am.

Councillors and delegates were seen entering the venue through the gates amid tight security.