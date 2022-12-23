Awami League invites BNP to its national council

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has been officially invited with a card to the 22nd National Council of Bangladesh Awami League.

A delegation headed by Awami League Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan went to BNP central office at the capital's Nayapaltan on Friday (23 December) at noon and invited them to join the council.

BNP Organising Secretary Imran Saleh Prince, who is acting office secretary of BNP, accepted the card on behalf of his party.

Coming out of BNP central office, Sayem Khan said that the three members of BNP's standing committee - Moin Khan, Mosharraf Hossain and Nazrul Islam Khan have been invited to the council.

"We are distributing invitations in limited quantities. They have accepted the invitation. They will talk to senior leaders. We expect all political parties to attend our council," he added.

Regarding the imprisonment of most of the leaders including the BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Sayem Khan said, "It is a matter of the government and the law enforcement agencies. We have invited those who are responsible for representing the organisation."

Earlier, BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan said that if his party is invited to the national conference of Awami League, they will consider the matter.

"The decision will be made through discussion," he added.