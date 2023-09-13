Awami league to hold rally on Friday

The Awami League will hold a "Peace and Development Rally against Terrorism and Anarchy" in Dhaka on Friday (15 September).

Dhaka Metropolitan South unit of Awami League will hold the rally at Bangabandhu Avenue, disclosed Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League Office Secretary Md Riaz Uddin in a press release on Wednesday (13 September) night.

"We have been regularly holding peaceful rallies against terrorism and anarchy. Awami League doesn't have a political culture of blocking any party's political programme," said Riaz Uddin.

BNP to intensify movement in Dhaka city with 16 rallies in September

"However, no one will be exempted if they create terror and anarchy on the streets in the name of a political programme," he added.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader will be the chief guest at the rally. The event will be chaired by freedom fighter Abu Ahmed Mannafi and will be convened by Organising Secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League Md Humayun Kabir.

