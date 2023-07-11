Awami League to hold peace rally tomorrow

Awami League's Dhaka Metropolitan South and North units will organise a peace rally in front of the party's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Wednesday (12 July) to protest against terrorism and anarchy.

The leaders of the two units said preparations have been made for the gathering of hundreds of thousands of people for the peace rally.

Abu Ahmed Mannafi, president of Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League, told The Business Standard, "This rally will be held against the anarchy that BNP-Jamaat is planning to create in the name of various programmes.

"As per the instructions of the central command, the leaders of every ward and unit of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations have been asked to be vigilant to foil any sabotage attempt by the BNP in the capital."

Abdul Mannan Kochi, general secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan North, told TBS, "We want to demonstrate the popularity of the Awami League to the opposition by gathering millions of people in the assembly."

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader will be present as the chief guest in the rally where central leaders, cabinet members and leaders of Dhaka Metropolitan North and South Awami League will also be present.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will also hold a rally in Dhaka on the same day.