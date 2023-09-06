Awami League to hold peace rally on 9 Sept to protest BNP, Jamaat's 'terrorism, anarchy'

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will be the chief guest at the peace rally.

Emblem of Bangladesh Awami League
Emblem of Bangladesh Awami League

Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League will hold a peace rally on Saturday (9 September) to protest BNP Jamaat's "terrorism and anarchy".

The rally will be held in front of the central office of Awami League on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital at 3pm on 9 September, reads a press release signed by Riaz Uddin Riaz, office secretary of Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League on Wednesday (6 September) night.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will be the chief guest at the peace rally.

BNP to hold mass processions in Dhaka on Saturday

The press release further said Awami League South General Secretary Humayun Kabir will convene the rally under the chairmanship of Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League President Abu Ahmed Mannafi.

Besides, the central and metropolitan leaders of the party will participate in the rally.

 

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Rally / Awami League / BNP

