Awami League to hold grand rally in Dhaka on 23 October

The party’s central committee is working to ensure the presence of a few lakh leaders and activists at the grand rally from 15 districts and metropolitan branches in and around Dhaka

TBS Report
03 October, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2023, 01:24 pm
Emblem of Bangladesh Awami League
Emblem of Bangladesh Awami League

Bangladesh Awami League will hold a grand rally with its leaders and activists of the Dhaka division at Motijheel's Shapla Chattar on 23 October to mark the inauguration of the Agargaon-Motijheel section of the metro rail. 

The party's central committee is working to ensure the presence of a few lakh leaders and activists at the grand rally from 15 districts and metropolitan branches in and around Dhaka.

Preparations are being made for more than two million people, several Awami League leaders told The Business Standard. "It will be the largest gathering of all time," they added.

On Monday (2 October), Awami League's Organising Secretary for the Dhaka division Mirza Azam sent a letter to the local AL leaders to inform them about the rally. 

According to Awami League's central sources, the party already formed five groups with its senior leaders to make the grand rally successful. These leaders will go to the 15 district and metropolitan branches of AL around Dhaka to hold special extended meetings. 

In these meetings, organisational instructions will be given to attend the meeting with large numbers of leaders and workers from every upazila, thana, municipality, union and ward to make the Motijheel grand rally.

