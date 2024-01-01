Awami League to hold election rally today in Dhanmondi

Politics

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 11:06 am

Related News

Awami League to hold election rally today in Dhanmondi

The likely diversion points to reach the rally venue from where party leaders and activists may arrive are — Sciencelab Crossing, Panthapath Crossing, Dhanmondi 27 Crossing, and Dhanmondi 3 Crossing

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 11:06 am
Logo of Bangladesh Awami League
Logo of Bangladesh Awami League

The ruling Awami League is set to host an election rally today (1 January) at the Kalabagan ground in capital's Dhanmondi area ahead of the upcoming national polls.

Party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to address the rally as the chief guest at around 3pm.

The likely diversion points to reach the rally venue from where party leaders and activists may arrive are — Sciencelab Crossing, Panthapath Crossing, Dhanmondi 27 Crossing, and Dhanmondi 3 Crossing, reads a press release by Traffic Ramna Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, citing "for the convenience of all city residents."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League President Abu Ahmed Mannafi will preside over the rally.

Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League President Sheikh Bajlur Rahman, along with central and metropolitan leaders, will address the gathering.

Bangladesh / Top News

AL Election Rally / Election campaign / 12 JS Polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

2h | Panorama
Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, can recount more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

A razor-thin line between life and death: What does it take to tend to zoo animals

2h | Panorama
One of the amazing 2023 images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: Bloomberg

The 10 most intriguing science breakthroughs of 2023

2h | Panorama
Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

UN Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians

UN Condemns Russian Attacks on Civilians

23m | Videos
What are the expectations of the economy in 2024?

What are the expectations of the economy in 2024?

14h | Videos
Millers want mandatory 70% local cotton yarn use for RMG exports

Millers want mandatory 70% local cotton yarn use for RMG exports

1h | Videos
Job market expected to grow in second half of 2024

Job market expected to grow in second half of 2024

2h | Videos