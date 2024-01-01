Awami League to hold election rally today in Dhanmondi

The ruling Awami League is set to host an election rally today (1 January) at the Kalabagan ground in capital's Dhanmondi area ahead of the upcoming national polls.

Party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to address the rally as the chief guest at around 3pm.

The likely diversion points to reach the rally venue from where party leaders and activists may arrive are — Sciencelab Crossing, Panthapath Crossing, Dhanmondi 27 Crossing, and Dhanmondi 3 Crossing, reads a press release by Traffic Ramna Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, citing "for the convenience of all city residents."

Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League President Abu Ahmed Mannafi will preside over the rally.

Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League President Sheikh Bajlur Rahman, along with central and metropolitan leaders, will address the gathering.