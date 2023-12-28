Awami League to hold election rally in capital on 1 January

Awami League to hold election rally in capital on 1 January

The ruling Awami League will host an election rally at the Kalabagan ground in the capital's Dhanmondi area on Monday, preceding the 7 January polls.

Party President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address the rally as the chief guest at 2pm that day.

The party aims to gather more than 10 lakh people in the rally.

Both Dhaka Metropolitan North and South Awami League jointly sent a letter to the Dhaka Divisional Commissioner and Returning Officer, seeking permission for this rally.

Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League President Abu Ahmed Mannafi will preside over the rally. Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League President Sheikh Bajlur Rahman, along with central and metropolitan leaders, will address the gathering.

