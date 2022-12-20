Awami League has destroyed the state structure: Khandaker Mosharraf

Politics

TBS Report
20 December, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2022, 10:45 pm

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain. Photo: UNB.
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain. Photo: UNB.

BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain has said the Awami League government has destroyed the state structure.

"Awami League has tarnished the country's image. They have destroyed the country's judicial system, democracy and social infrastructure, but still they insist that the country has been destroyed during BNP's tenure. People will not be convinced by their attempt to deflect the blame on BNP," said Mosharraf in response to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's recent comment that BNP has destroyed the state structure.

At a human chain organised by the Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal in front of the BNP office in Nayapaltan on Tuesday, Mosharraf said, "Whenever we announce a peaceful programme, the government says we will commit violence. However, during the Awami League period, 20,000 freedom fighters were killed by the Rakkhi Bahini. They started the enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

"I want to state clearly that the current government is distorting history in various ways to stay in power. Their words do not match their actions. It has nothing to do with truth. They want to mislead the people of the country by telling lies. They have been in power for the past 14 years by holding the day's vote at night.

"When Awami League was in power from 1972 to 1975, they destroyed the spirit of our Liberation War, killed democracy and established Bakshal. They threw away the constitution. In the name of socialist economy in this country, they made an economic system of looting," said Mosharraf.

"At the Dhaka division rally we announced a 10-point demand including resignation of the illegal government, dissolution of the illegal parliament, and elections under a non-partisan neutral caretaker government, so that the people of this country can vote with their own hands and elect representatives of their choice to establish a people's government in this country," he added.

Mahila Dal President Afroza Abbas presided over the human chain demanding the release of all the arrested leaders and activists of BNP.

Mahila Dal President Afroza Abbas, who presided over the programme, said "The government arrested thousands of leaders and activists of BNP ahead of the 10 December rally in Dhaka to ruin the programme, but did not succeed."

She further said, "Women have been oppressed more during this government's tenure. Women cry for their missing, murdered, arrested husbands and children. The shooting and killing our brothers. There is no point in scaring us. We are not afraid anymore.'"

Acting general secretary of Mahila Dal Helen Jerin Khan moderated the programme.

