Awami League is a group of criminals: Mirza Fakhrul

TBS Report
23 May, 2023, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2023, 02:39 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has deemed the ruling Awami League as a group of criminals.

"Awami League is not a modern political party. They are a group of criminals. They are always thirsty for blood. This party wants to fill the country with murder, occupation, chaos, bloodshed and murder. This party is intertwined with dehumanisation in every layer," he said in a statement on Tuesday (23 May). 

He strongly condemned and protested the recent attacks against BNP activists and leaders. 

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the ruling party has started a rampage across the country.

"Criminals have spread recklessly because of the unaccountable brutal misrule in the country. People are imprisoned in the decrepit democracy they created. Justice in the country has vanished into nothingness. Impunity encourages criminals to commit illegal acts. Instead of learning from history, they are betraying history and carrying out bloody aggression against the people," the BNP leader said. 

He demanded the arrest and exemplary punishment of the miscreants involved in the attack at the home of Ali Newaz Mahmud Khayyam, former Member of Parliament of Rajbari-1 Constituency. 

The BNP leader also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the arrested activists and the withdrawal of false cases against them. 

