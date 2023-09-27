Awami League forms election manifesto committee

Bangladesh of Awami League has formed its election manifesto committee with party praesidium member Dr Abdur Razzak as convener and information and research secretary Dr Salim Mahmud as member secretary.

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formed the committee before her visit to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly session, Awami League Information and Research Secretary Dr Salim Mahmud told The Business Standard (TBS) on Wednesday (27 September).

He said that the first meeting of the manifesto drafting committee will be held at the party's head office on Thursday (28 September).

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader will attend the meeting as the chief guest.

Among the members of the manifesto committee are Dr Mosiur Rahman, Dr Anupam Sen, Dr Sattar Mandal, Dr Bajlul Haque Khandkar, Professor Aams Arefin Siddique, Dr Shamsul Alam, Dr Dipu Moni, Dr Hasan Mahmud, Advocate Sham Rezaul Karim, Shekhar Dutt, Dr Maqsud Kamal, Dr Mahfuzur Rahman, Prof Khairul Hossain, Prof. Sadeka Halim, Sazzadul Hasan, Advocate Tarana Halim, Wasika Ayesha Khan, Barrister Biplab Barua, Junaid Ahmed Palak, Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Prof Mohammad A Arafat, Advocate Sayem Khan, Sadiqur Rahman Chowdhury and Sabbir Ahmed FCA.