Awami League forms 15 sub-committees eyeing 7 Jan polls

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chairs the first meeting of Awami League's National Election Steering Committee at AL Dhaka district office in Tejgaon on Friday. Photo: PID

The ruling Awami League has set up 15 sub-committees under the National Election Steering Committee as part of its preparation for the 12th national polls scheduled for 7 January.

The formation of these sub-committees took place during a meeting of the Awami League's National Election Steering Committee at the Dhaka District and Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League office in Tejgaon on Friday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the chairperson of the National Election Steering Committee and president of Awami League, presided over the meeting.

In addition to the sub-committee formation, Awami League Presidium Member Kazi Zafar Ullah was appointed as the co-chairman of the election steering committee during the meeting.

Also, the party issued a press release today, urging interested candidates to collect its nomination forms and submit them between 18 and 21 November.

To obtain Awami League nominations, interested candidates should acquire and submit the nomination form from the Central Office of Bangladesh Awami League at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue, following the guidelines for their respective administrative divisions.

Additionally, the party has introduced a Smart Nomination App to streamline the process of collecting and submitting nomination forms online.

The app is available for download on the Google Play Store and IOS App Store.

Alternatively, nomination forms can be completed and submitted online through the nomination.albd.org website.

Aspiring candidates are required to pay Tk50,000 for the nomination form.

The Election Commission announced the polls schedule for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election on Wednesday (15 November).