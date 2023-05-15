Awami League expels Jahangir Alam permanently

Politics

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 07:45 pm

The Awami League has permanently expelled Jahangir Alam, former general secretary of Gazipur city unit Awami League.

Joint General Secretary of Awami League (AL) Mahbubul Alam Hanif confirmed the news to The Business Standard.

Earlier on 14 may, the Awami League secretariat recommended Jahangir's permanent expulsion from the party after he submitted nomination papers for the Gazipur City Corporations polls defying the party's decision.

At a meeting of the ruling party's secretarial board at the party president's Dhanmondi political office on Sunday, several leaders put forward the demand.

Members of the secretarial board at the meeting said Jahangir Alam is indulging in breaking the party discipline even after receiving the party's pardon.

He is working in the field for his mother even though his candidature is invalid and he also took a stand against the party candidate, they said.

Jahangir Alam, who was elected mayor of the Gazipur City Corporation from the Awami League in 2018, was suspended from the post of mayor in November 2021 on charges of various irregularities. He was also expelled from the Awami League for breaching party discipline.

Later, he was granted general mercy and reinstated to the party in January this year.

On 30 April, Jahangir's nomination papers for this year's Gazipur city mayoral polls were rejected by the Election Commission (EC) on allegations of loan default. However, his mother Zayeda Khatun is contesting the polls as an independent candidate to race with Awami League nominated Azmat Ullah Khan.

