Awami League doesn't believe in democracy: Rizvi

Senior Joint Secretary General of BNP, Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, has slammed the Awami League for its politics of violence and intimidation, stating that democracy-loving people at home and abroad are condemning Prime Minister Hasina.

Rizvi said, "Their culture is the politics of murder, the politics of disappearances, the politics of attacks on talk shows. Basically, they don't believe in democracy."

Rizvi made these remarks at a protest march in Dhaka on Saturday (1 July), demanding the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, the withdrawal of false cases against Tarique Rahman, and the release of Sheikh Rabiul Alam.

He further stated, "Fearing the loss of power, Awami League has created a mess. The people of the country are the biggest opponents of the Awami government. Awami League wants power but not votes, which is why democracy-loving people at home and abroad are condemning Sheikh Hasina."

He alleged that the Awami League has been persecuting BNP leaders and activists, even on the day of Eid. "In Muksudpur of Gopalganj, BNP leaders were prevented from offering Eid prayers," he claimed.

Rizvi condemned AL's General Secretary, Obaidul Quader, for the sufferings of people on the road during Eid, stating that this is his contribution. "People are criticizing Obaidul Quader from all directions."

He accused the government of creating artificial shortages of essential commodities, leading to price increases.

The protest march was attended by BNP leaders and activists from across the country.