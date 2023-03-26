Awami League destroyed democracy and dreams of independence: Fakhrul

Accusing Awami League of destroying democracy and the electoral system by dashing the dreams of the country's independence, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday expressed a strong determination to restore democracy and people's democratic rights, including the right of franchise.

"The country was liberated through a bloody war 52 years back in 1971 with a hope to build a truly democratic state. But that democracy has now been unfortunately completely exiled and the democratic rights have been taken away," he said.

Talking to reporters after placing a wreath at BNP founder Ziaur Rahmank's grave, Fakhrul alleged that the country's people now do not have the right to franchise and the right to speak and write.

"There're no democratic rights here at all. All the institutions of the state have been ruined in a planned way. Awami League is going to establish a fascist one-party governance system with a nefarious plot by destroying the electoral system," he observed.

The BNP leader called upon the people from all walks of life and all political parties to be more united and organised to get rid of the current situation in the country and restore democracy and all the lost rights.

"The people of Bangladesh have woken up and started a movement to restore democracy, to get their voting and other rights back, and to live in peace. We have to be more united and organised, to achieve success" he said.

The BNP leader alleged that the prices of all commodities and oil, gas, and power have increased so much that people are going through serious ordeals.

He said the government has raised the prices of the essentials and utility services to plunder public money through widespread corruption.

Fakhrul said they will force the government to free BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia without any condition and withdraw the false cases filed against over 35 lakh people and accept their 10-point demands, including holding the next national election under a non-party caretaker government.

The BNP secretary general along with party leaders and activists came to Ziaur Rahman's grave at Sher-e Bangla Nagar around 10am and placed a wreath there, marking the 53rd Independence Day.

They also offered munajat there seeking the salvation of Zia's departed soul.

Earlier in the morning, BNP leaders and activists, led by Fakhrul, placed a wreath at the altar of the National Martyrs' Memorial at Savar, marking Independence Day.

After placing the wreath, they stood in solemn silence for a while in memory of the martyrs of the Liberation War.

Later, talking to reporters, Fakhrul said the Liberation War began in 1971 through the "proclamation of independence by BNP founder Ziaur Rahman".

"The independence of Bangladesh was achieved through nine months of bloody struggle. We participated in the Liberation War with a dream and hope of building a democratic state. Unfortunately, even after 52 years of independence, people are sacrificing their lives and carrying on a struggle for democracy," he said.

The BNP leader said people have lost their right to speak and right to vote while journalists have lost their right to write the truth as an "authoritarian government" has been established in the country.

He bemoaned that their party chairperson Khaleda Zia was jailed as she started a movement for the "restoration of democracy" while over 35 lakh opposition leaders and activists have been harassed by implicating them in "false" cases.

On this Independence Day, Fakhrul said their party leaders and activists took a vow that they will continue the movement that they have started to "bring back democracy, the right to vote, to bring the prices of essential commodities at a tolerable level and to turn Bangladesh into a truly democratic state."

BNP standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Dr. Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Vice-chairmen Barrister Shahjahan Omar, party's Dhaka south city unit convener Abdus Salam, Dhaka north city unit convener Abdus Salam, joint secretaries general Khairul Kabir Khokon, Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohel, among others were present.

Earlier in the morning, BNP hoisted the national and the party flags atop its offices, including the Nayapaltan central one, on the occasion.

The party arranged a discussion on Saturday at Mohanagar Natya Mancha, marking the day.

On March 16, the party chalked out a 10-day day program to celebrate Independence Day.

On March 27, Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Muktijoddha Dal, the freedom fighters' wing of BNP, will organize a "mass gathering of freedom fighters" in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office.

Besides, the party's different units and associate bodies also took various programmes, including discussions, to mark the day.