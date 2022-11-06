Awami League Tangail district unit’s council on Monday  

Awami League Tangail district unit's triennial council is going to be held on Monday (7 November).

The programme will be held at the Tangail stadium ground after seven long years and all necessary preparations have been made.

Senior party leaders – including District Awami League President Fazlur Rahman Khan Farooq, and General Secretary Joaherul Islam MP – have visited the council venue.

The whole district has taken a festive look with streets being covered with posters, banners, and festoons of aspirants seeking party posts.

Ruling party men believe that tomorrow's council will turn into a mass rally with the presence of district, upazila, municipality, union and ward-level leaders and activists.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Agriculture Minister and Awami League Presidium Member (AL) Dr Abdur Razzaque said, "Our triennial council of Tangail district will take the form of a mass rally on Monday.

"This will encourage party leaders and activists to be proactive during the upcoming national polls."

