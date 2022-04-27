Awami League carrying out 'totalitarian aggression': Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday accused the Awami League government of carrying out a "totalitarian aggression" to hang onto power.

"The aggression of this government is now everywhere. It is distorting our history and completely destroying the economy and making it dependent on others," he told a discussion meeting at the Jatiya Press Club.

The BNP leader said Awami League has turned the country into a fascist state by taking the politics completely into a one-party system, deviating from the basic democratic spirit.

"This regime is doing it in a 'planned' way not just to stay in power but to establish it philosophically," he observed.

Fakhrul alleged that the government had destroyed all state institutions, including police administration.

He said police filed cases against BNP leaders and activists in connection with clashes in the New Market area and arrested and remanded a BNP leader though the media are unveiling that Chhatra League "cadres" were mainly responsible for the violence.

The BNP leader also opposed the government's move to set up a police station occupying a playground in the city's Kalabagan area.

"There are now many such incidents. There is now no security of the people in Bangladesh while the incidents of harassment of people are taking place.

On the occasion of the death anniversary of Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq, the discussion meeting titled "Relevance of Sher-e-Bangla in Today's Context" was organised by Sher-e-Bangla Jatiya Jubo Smriti Foundation.

Fakhrul alleged that the Awami League has really taken a stand against the people, against politics and against the independence of Bangladesh. "That is why Sher-e-Bangla AKM Fazlul Haque is more relevant to us now."