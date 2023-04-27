Awami League candidate wins Chattogram-8 by-polls amid lowest turnout

Awami League candidate Noman Al Mahmud has been declared winner in Chattogram-8 by-election unofficially amid various allegations in addition to the lowest turnout in recent years.

Noman Al Mahmud won the election securing 67,205 votes while the seat has 5,17,651 voters.

Among other candidates Bangladesh Islami Front's candidate Sehab Uddin Mohammad Abdus Samad received 5,087 votes, Islamic Front Bangladesh's candidate Principal Allama SM Forid Uddin 1,860, NPP candidate Kamal Pasha, 673 and individual candidate Mir Md Ramzan Ali got 480 votes.

Returning Officer and Regional Election Officer of Chattogram Md Hasanuzzaman announced the result around 8:30pm on Thursday.

He said the by-polls witnessed a 14.55% voter turnout.

Earlier, the lowest turnout of 16% was recorded in Brahmanbaria-2 by-polls on 1 February.

Sehab Uddin, who contested the by-polls with the candle symbol, alleged that local member Abbas Uddin and Awami League leader Salim beaten up a voter named Mawlana Tajul Islam for casting his vote for the candle symbol at Saraswati Bengura KBK High School polling centre.

He said Islami Front Union General Secretary Suman Farooqui was hacked for voting for him at the Charandeep Abbasia Government Primary School Center and two other voters named Md Tarek and Harunur Rashid were also fatally injured during the attack.

Sehab Uddin also claimed that 2%-3% of the voters in the urban part of this constituency and 5%-7% in the Boalkhali area did not go to the polling station.

"So this election can never be an acceptable election," he added.

He criticised the returning officer concerned for not taking action even after being told about the assaults, saying his failure spoiled the election.

Meanwhile, National People's Party candidate Kamal Pasha said the election was not free, fair, impartial and acceptable.

He alleged that Chhatra League and Juba League leaders occupied the centre since the night before the election day.