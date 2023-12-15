Awami League candidate in Chattogram-1 seat show caused

Politics

TBS Report
15 December, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 10:31 pm

Related News

Awami League candidate in Chattogram-1 seat show caused

The notice says supporters of Mahbub-ur-Rahman have been making provocative statements on social media, including threats and physical harm directed at the supporters of independent candidate Mohammad Ghiyas Uddin

TBS Report
15 December, 2023, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 10:31 pm
A file photo of Election Commission building. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Election Commission building. Photo: Collected

Mahbub-ur-Rahman Ruhel, the Awami League nominee for Chattogram-1 constituency, has been served a show cause notice for alleged violations of the electoral code of conduct.

The directive came on Friday (15 December) from the chairman of the constituency's electoral inquiry committee Judge Mujahidur Rahman, who serves as a joint district judge in the money loan court.

The notice stated, "Supporters of Mahbub-ur-Rahman have been making provocative statements on social media, including threats and physical harm directed at the supporters of independent candidate Mohammad Ghiyas Uddin from the same constituency. This conduct is deemed a clear violation of Rule 11(a) of the Rules of Political and Candidate Conduct of Parliamentary Elections-2008."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Election Commission has directed Mahbub-ur-Rahman to provide reasons why recommended actions should not be taken against him. 

The candidate is required to appear in person or send a representative to Room 422 of the District Judge's Court on 17 December.

Bangladesh / Top News

Awami League (AL) / Mahbub-ur-Rahman Ruhel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

13h | Features
Financing will be vital to eliminating fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg

The COP28 deal is missing one big thing: Money

14h | Panorama
The paper boutique. Photo: Collected

Research papers to passports: The new face of wedding cards in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
The crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses highlights challenges to free expression and the influence of external factors on academic institutions. Photo: Reuters

How the Israeli lobby is quashing pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

1d | TBS Stories
Cold War could slash global GDP by 7%: IMF

Cold War could slash global GDP by 7%: IMF

1h | TBS Stories
Israel continues war despite losing support

Israel continues war despite losing support

23h | TBS World
The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

1d | TBS Stories