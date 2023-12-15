Awami League candidate in Chattogram-1 seat show caused

Mahbub-ur-Rahman Ruhel, the Awami League nominee for Chattogram-1 constituency, has been served a show cause notice for alleged violations of the electoral code of conduct.

The directive came on Friday (15 December) from the chairman of the constituency's electoral inquiry committee Judge Mujahidur Rahman, who serves as a joint district judge in the money loan court.

The notice stated, "Supporters of Mahbub-ur-Rahman have been making provocative statements on social media, including threats and physical harm directed at the supporters of independent candidate Mohammad Ghiyas Uddin from the same constituency. This conduct is deemed a clear violation of Rule 11(a) of the Rules of Political and Candidate Conduct of Parliamentary Elections-2008."

The Election Commission has directed Mahbub-ur-Rahman to provide reasons why recommended actions should not be taken against him.

The candidate is required to appear in person or send a representative to Room 422 of the District Judge's Court on 17 December.