Awami League calls nationwide rallies across major cities, districts tomorrow

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader announced gatherings of party leaders and activists across all wards in major cities and districts tomorrow (4 August).

The announcement was made during a press briefing at the party president's office in Dhanmondi of the capital this afternoon.

Quader said, "Tomorrow, there will be gatherings in every ward of Dhaka City, and in all districts and metropolitan areas of Bangladesh. On 5 August, Awami League will hold a mourning procession from the Engineers Institution to Bangabandhu Bhaban in Dhanmondi 32."

"Killing children does not benefit the ruling party. The ones who benefit are those who want to exploit the deaths for their gain. We request Unicef to provide the names and addresses of the 32 children. We will take action and find the truth," he added.

Emphasising unity, Quader added, "We believe in unity, not division. We need the united efforts of all who believe in the country's independence, sovereignty, democracy, and progress to resist those who hold students hostage to obstruct the country's democracy, development, and achievements."

Quader condemned the opposition, stating, "The Awami League government is a democratically elected government. Under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter, Sheikh Hasina, we have restored the people's right to vote and food. The communal BNP-Jamaat alliance is attempting to overthrow the democratically elected government. They have been repeatedly rejected by the people. Now, they are trying to turn the quota movement into an anti-government movement. The Sheikh Hasina government is addressing the situation with patience and restraint."

He continued, "Everyone knows the close relationship between BNP and Jamaat-Shibir. They are engaging in the politics of dead bodies, attempting to create chaos through sabotage and incitement. Two lives were lost yesterday. There have been attacks, vandalism, and arson across the country. We ask Mirza Fakhrul, who is responsible for the brutal killing of a police officer? Who set fire to and vandalized the Awami League office in Habiganj? We firmly believe that ordinary students are not involved in these violent movements. The prime minister has accepted the students' demand for quotas. A judicial inquiry commission has been formed for each killing, and it has already begun its work. The Prime Minister has made it clear that those who wish to participate in this investigation, including the United Nations, are welcome. The government has no objections to the UN joining for a fair and impartial investigation."

Quader also addressed the role of social media, saying, "Cyber terrorists are spreading rumors and misinformation. An anti-national group wants to keep the situation volatile to reap benefits. We cannot let this evil force succeed. We urge students to act responsibly. Bangladesh will move forward through the collective efforts of all, excluding no one. The prime minister has already announced her willingness to sit with the protesters and listen to them. She does not want conflict."

The press briefing was attended by Awami League Presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organizing secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, Ahmad Hossain, Mirza Azam, Sujit Roy Nandi, and other central leaders of the Awami League.