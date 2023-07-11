Awami League, BNP get DMP permission for tomorrow's rally on 23 conditions

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has given permission for BNP's rally at Nayapaltan and Awami League's peace rally at Baitul Mokarram South Gate on Wednesday, subject to 23 conditions.

BNP was allowed to hold the rally between 2pm-5pm and AL from 3pm-5pm, according to two separate notices issued by DMP on Tuesday (11 July).

The DMP mentioned that police permission, however, does not necessarily mean approval for use of the venue. The parties will have to secure permission separately for the grounds from appropriate authorities.

As part of the 23 conditions, DMP directed the parties to limit the rally within the venue, deploy adequate volunteers, install CCTV cameras and metal detectors for checking participants while holding the rally.

The BNP and AL men were also instructed not to set up loudspeakers and projectors outside the venues, not to gather on roads adjacent to the venue, not to broadcast any speech or display any content or caricature that may hurt religious sentiment and not to carry objects like sticks and rods.

The DMP, in its list of conditions, also prohibited both parties from delivering instigating speeches or distributing such leaflets, or marching towards the venue with processions.

The party leaders and activists must assemble at the venue two hours before the rally starts, said the DMP notices.