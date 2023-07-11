Awami League, BNP get DMP permission for tomorrow's rally on 23 conditions

Politics

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 09:27 pm

Related News

Awami League, BNP get DMP permission for tomorrow's rally on 23 conditions

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 09:27 pm
Awami League, BNP get DMP permission for tomorrow&#039;s rally on 23 conditions

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has given permission for BNP's rally at Nayapaltan and Awami League's peace rally at Baitul Mokarram South Gate on Wednesday, subject to 23 conditions. 

BNP was allowed to hold the rally between 2pm-5pm and AL from 3pm-5pm, according to two separate notices issued by DMP on Tuesday (11 July).

The DMP mentioned that police permission, however, does not necessarily mean approval for use of the venue. The parties will have to secure permission separately for the grounds from appropriate authorities. 

As part of the 23 conditions, DMP directed the parties to limit the rally within the venue, deploy adequate volunteers, install CCTV cameras and metal detectors for checking participants while holding the rally.

The BNP and AL men were also instructed not to set up loudspeakers and projectors outside the venues, not to gather on roads adjacent to the venue, not to broadcast any speech or display any content or caricature that may hurt religious sentiment and not to carry objects like sticks and rods. 

The DMP, in its list of conditions, also prohibited both parties from delivering instigating speeches or distributing such leaflets, or marching towards the venue with processions. 

The party leaders and activists must assemble at the venue two hours before the rally starts, said the DMP notices.

Bangladesh / Top News

DMP / BNP / Awami League (AL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

9h | Panorama
Gym equipment installed in Dhaka North’s parks are not fit for those looking for a proper workout where as gyms under Dhaka South have worn-out equipment and unfavourable environment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are Dhaka's public gyms serving the public?

12h | Panorama
The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

3h | Tech Talk
Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

4h | TBS Stories
US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

1d | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

6
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency