Awami League behaving like an ally: Ctg BNP

TBS Report
31 July, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 08:38 pm

“The AL is announcing parallel programmes everytime the BNP is announcing a programme. If the BNP postpones the date, time and place, they are following suit,” BNP Chattogram division Organising Secretary Mahbubur Rahman Shamim said on Monday

The ruling Awami League is behaving like an ally of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, leaders of the opposition party said today.

"The AL is announcing parallel programmes every time the BNP is announcing a programme. If the BNP postpones the date, time and place, they are following suit. Their desperation makes it seem like they are a major ally of the BNP's simultaneous movement," BNP Chattogram division Organising Secretary Mahbubur Rahman Shamim said on Monday (31 July).

He made the remarks while addressing a public rally organised in front of BNP office at Nasiman Bhaban in the port city, as part of the party's countrywide programme on the day.

"The AL has been somehow announcing counter programmes to all the systematic programmes of BNP in the past few months. The desire to stay in power has made Sheikh Hasina tumultuous."

In the meantime, thousands of BNP activists attended the party's programme in Chattogram amid rain, our correspondent reports. Speaking on the occasion, leaders of the party demanded holding the next general elections under a neutral government, the resignations of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and the release of arrested BNP men.

Chattogram City unit BNP Convener Dr Shahadat Hossain said, "The government staged an arrest during the BNP's sit-in programme in Dhaka. But doing these things will not benefit them. People all over the country are ready to say goodbye to this government."

Among others, BNP Central Committee Labour Secretary AM Nazim Uddin, Chattogram Metropolitan BNP member secretary Abul Hashem Bakkar and South Chattogram BNP Convener Abu Sufian were also present at the programme.

