Awami League-backed syndicates behind price hike: BNP

BNP Chairperson's Advisory Council Member Zainul Abedin Farroque has alleged that Awami League-backed syndicates are behind the unusual hike in prices of essentials.

"The traders who are responsible for price hikes are part of Awami League syndicate. AL leaders fill up their pockets by depriving mass people. Awami League has snatched people's all rights including right to food," Farroque said at a human chain programme organised by Trenomool Nagorik Andolan in front of the Jatiya Press Club protesting hike in prices of essentials.

The prices of essential commodities keep soaring and have gone beyond the purchasing capacity of people as the 'illegal' govt has snatched their rights, he added.

Farroque, also a former opposition chief whip in parliament, said, "This government is not the government of people. They don't think about people. Their one and only intention is laundering money abroad."

He said a former minister had laundered thousands of crores to London but the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has not been investigating the matter.

Farroque said, "People will suffer a lot during the holy month of Ramadan if the skyrocketing prices can't be brought within the purchasing capacity of mass people."

The BNP leader said the ruling party grabbed power with the help of India and without the people's mandate.