Awami League announces series of programmes due from Monday

The ruling Awami League has unveiled a series of programmes set to kick off next Monday (16 October) across various regions of the country, including the capital city, Dhaka.

The programmes were finalised during a meeting of high-ranking officials from the party's affiliated organisations with Awami League General Secretary and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, on Friday (13 October). The meeting took place at the Dhanmondi political office of the Awami League president at 11am.

During the meeting, leaders and activists of the Awami League were urged to remain vigilant.

Among the programmes, the Jubo League will conduct a youth meeting at Bangabandhu Avenue on 16 October. On 18 October, Dhaka Metropolitan North and South Awami League will organise a "peace and development" rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque.

Two days later, on 20 October, the Dhaka Metropolitan (North and South) Awami League representative meeting will be held at the Dhaka District Awami League office in Tejgaon. On 25 October, the Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League will hold a "development and peace" rally in Badda.

In addition to these, three organisations affiliated with the Awami League - Juba League, Swechasebak League, and Chatra League - will organise a "development and peace" rally in Cumilla on 17 October at the district town hall ground.

The meeting was attended by several notable figures including Awami League Organizing Secretary Mirza Azam, SM Kamal Hossain, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapos, Dhaka Metropolitan South Awami League President Abu Ahmed Mannafi, General Secretary Md. Humayun Kabir, Dhaka Metropolitan North Awami League President Sheikh Bajlur Rahman, General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi, Volunteer League President Majbaul Haque Sacchu, General Secretary Afzalur Rahman, Chhatra League President Saddam Hossain, General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan, among others. Additionally, Awami League Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua and Deputy Secretary Advocate Sayem Khan were also present at the meeting.