Awami League announces nationwide demonstration tomorrow

The ruling Awami League has made an announcement to hold nationwide demonstrations tomorrow in response to the "anarchy and arson violence carried out by BNP and Jamaat."

The decision for the protest programme was declared by the Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader during an urgent meeting of top leaders of affiliated organisations, along with senior leaders of the party, at the central office at Bangabandhu Avenue today.

"A demonstration programme will be held across the country on Sunday from 10am to 5pm, condemning the acts of arson by BNP and Jamaat," stated Quader.

He further added that demonstrations will also take place at every thana in both the south and north units of Dhaka metropolitan Awami League.

"Our [Awami League] concerns have become a reality. Yesterday, the BNP had intentions to carry out similar actions [they did today]. Their [BNP] one-point movement appears to revolve around resorting to carrying out arson. However, due to the resilient stance of the Awami League, their attempts to create sabotage and unrest were thwarted," Quader said.

The AL general secretary expressed concern saying that the BNP has stated repeating the arson attacks.

The Awami League leaders and activists cannot afford to remain silent in the face of such situation, he added.

From a grand rally in the capital's Nayapaltan yesterday, the BNP announced sit-ins at major entry points to Dhaka on Saturday as part of its all-out movement to oust the Awami League government and to hold the upcoming national election under a non-partisan government.

The opposition party also called upon its leaders and activists not to leave the streets until the government steps down.

The Awami League, on the other hand, vowed to counter the opposition movement at any cost.

On Friday, three affiliated bodies of the ruling Awami League also held a rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram.

Following the BNP's announcement of the sit-in programme, the Awami League also announced holding programmes at the city's entry points.

The simultaneous programmes of the arch-rivals on the same day have made public transport owners worried.

Additional members of the police and other law enforcement agencies were deployed to the important entrances of Dhaka to maintain law-and-order situations during the sit-ins.