Awami League-affiliated organisations to hold joint peace rally on 27 July

Politics

TBS Report
24 July, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 04:00 pm

Related News

Awami League-affiliated organisations to hold joint peace rally on 27 July

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader might address the event as the chief guest

TBS Report
24 July, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 04:00 pm
Awami League-affiliated organisations to hold joint peace rally on 27 July

Three affiliated organisations of the ruling Awami League have announced to hold a peace rally in the capital on 27 July to protest the attacks on their leaders and activists in different parts of the country.

Jubo League, Chhatra League, and Swechhasebak League will jointly hold the peace rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 3pm on the announced date, leaders of the organisations said.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader might address the event as the chief guest.

The event was announced in a press conference held at the Awami League Central Office at Bangabandhu Avenue on Monday (24 July).

Tensions simmer again as AL, BNP announce rallies for 27 July

"Bangladesh is a democratic country, and as a political party, we will co-exist peacefully and organise our programmes," stated Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, when asked about the possibility of holding a counter rally to BNP.

Addressing concerns about potential public disruptions due to both parties holding gatherings on the same busy weekly day, he reassured, "We have initially chosen one venue. We can change it later on." 

Earlier, in a written statement, Mainul reiterated that the national election will be held according to the constitution and discussed "the attacks and history of violence carried out by the BNP" in detail.

Swechhasebak League central committee President (acting) Gazi Mejbaul Hossain Sacchu, General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu, BCL President Saddam Hussain, and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan were also present at the press conference.

Bangladesh / Top News

Peace Rally / Awami League / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

5h | Panorama
Mohammed Mizanur Rahman – the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). Illustration: TBS

'Rohingyas fleeing camps in search of food and jobs'

6h | Panorama
Fatema Aktar Tania was appointed as a permanent model for the Department of Oriental Art in 2012. Currently, her daily wage is Tk475. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The muses in Charukala’s world of fine art

6h | Panorama
Stuffed Omelette - TK600

Dhaka's Gen Z breakfast scene: A fusion of flavours and Instagram-worthy delights

7h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Facekini': China's popular new tool to beat the heat

Facekini': China's popular new tool to beat the heat

8m | TBS World
Who has more flop movies in Bollywood?

Who has more flop movies in Bollywood?

5h | TBS Entertainment
Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

21h | TBS Stories
Poland seeking to invade Belarus, says Putin

Poland seeking to invade Belarus, says Putin

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price