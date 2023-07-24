Awami League-affiliated organisations to hold joint peace rally on 27 July

Three affiliated organisations of the ruling Awami League have announced to hold a peace rally in the capital on 27 July to protest the attacks on their leaders and activists in different parts of the country.

Jubo League, Chhatra League, and Swechhasebak League will jointly hold the peace rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 3pm on the announced date, leaders of the organisations said.

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader might address the event as the chief guest.

The event was announced in a press conference held at the Awami League Central Office at Bangabandhu Avenue on Monday (24 July).

"Bangladesh is a democratic country, and as a political party, we will co-exist peacefully and organise our programmes," stated Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, when asked about the possibility of holding a counter rally to BNP.

Addressing concerns about potential public disruptions due to both parties holding gatherings on the same busy weekly day, he reassured, "We have initially chosen one venue. We can change it later on."

Earlier, in a written statement, Mainul reiterated that the national election will be held according to the constitution and discussed "the attacks and history of violence carried out by the BNP" in detail.

Swechhasebak League central committee President (acting) Gazi Mejbaul Hossain Sacchu, General Secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu, BCL President Saddam Hussain, and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan were also present at the press conference.