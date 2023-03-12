Avoid political arrests to build more trust in elections: UK Indo-Pacific minister

The UK's Indo-Pacific Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan has suggested that the ruling party can foster more trust in elections among other parties by avoiding politically targeted arrests, detention, and legal cases.

While talking as a keynote speaker at an event titled "Bangladesh-UK Partnership in the Context of Indo-Pacific" at the Foreign Service Academy on Sunday (12 March), she suggested the political parties make efforts to engage with each other and avoid violence.

Mentioning the significance of credible elections, the UK minister welcomed the commitment of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to holding a fair and credible election.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam also spoke at the event.