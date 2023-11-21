Authorities in foreign countries alerted about those spreading rumours against Bangladesh: Hasan Mahmud

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said that the government has informed the authorities of some countries about suing those who spread rumours against Bangladesh while sitting abroad.

"Many of the countries concerned have been notified about them [alleged rumuor-mongers]. If necessary, members of our party have been told to file cases there according to the laws of the respective countries, while the government has also informed the authorities of those countries," he said.

He said this while talking to reporters after a meeting with the Rumor Prevention Cell and Fact Checking Committee under his ministry on Tuesday afternoon.

"We are aware of such rumours being spread from abroad and it has decreased compared to earlier. You have seen the audio of those who expressed their anger about BNP and Jamaat not paying their paid agents properly for spreading these rumours, has gone viral. In some cases, expatriate Bangladeshis have also filed cases in some places. So if they think that they will sit abroad and spread rumours but remain out of our reach, they are wrong," he added.