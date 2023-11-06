Attacks on police aimed at completely breaking down law and order: Sajeeb Wazed

Calling BNP-Jamaat alliance a "terrorist outfit," Sajeeb Wazed, ICT affairs advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said attacks on law enforcers are aimed at completely breaking down the law and order.

Sajeeb Wazed also came down heavily on the recent public comment by a BNP leader who "openly lauded" the brutal 28 October killing of a police officer, reportedly by BNP cadres.

From his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, he posted, "Just like a terrorist outfit, picketers of @bdbnp78 (BNP's) student wing hurled cocktails on a police van to make their 'ongoing blockade' a success."

"Days back the unruly cadres beat a police officer to death, torched a #police hospital and injured over 100 officers," he wrote.

"Hailing the gruesome killing of the police officer, a senior #BNP leader publicly claimed 'the killing made their event a success,' drawing concern from civil society members for what they called 'a glaring effort to glorify killers,'" the tweet from Sajeeb Wazed read.

A short video clip, compiling news reports on gruesome attacks on police officials, was posted with the text.

"Importantly, BNP #Jamaat cadres killed at least 90 cops during countrywide arson and blockade, spanned over eight months, between 2013 and 2015," Sajeeb Wazed wrote.