Attack on Hero Alom unfortunate, unexpected: EC Alamgir

The attack on Dhaka 17 by-polls candidate Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alom today was unfortunate and unexpected, said Election Commissioner Md Alamgir.

Briefing reporters at the EC office after the voting ended in the by-polls on Monday, he went on to say that the election, however, was held in a free and fair manner.

"The by-election took place in 124 centres. You can't say that the election was not free and fair by analysing an incident in one centre," he said in response to a query over the attack on Hero Alom at a polling centre in Banani this afternoon.

Last month, in a similar incident, Mufti Syed Faizul Karim, the mayoral candidate from Islami Andolan Bangladesh in Barishal City Corporation polls, was attacked during the election.

At the time, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal termed the attack as "relative".

"Has he [the candidate] passed away? No. We didn't see any bleeding. From what I heard, someone punched him from behind. I also heard his speech. He said, 'voting is not being obstructed. I have been attacked'," the CEC said at the time.

Meanwhile, speaking about the attack on Hero Alom on Monday, EC Alamgir said the commission did not have much details of the incident.

Alom tried to enter a polling centre with his supporters and at least 70 YouTubers and the police stopped them saying only the candidate can enter the centre with his polling agents, according to EC Alamgir.

"The candidate engaged in an altercation with police. The incident did not take place inside the polling station. Some people chased him and may have assaulted him," Alamgir added.

He said the EC already instructed police to take action against those involved with the assault.

'Election Commission does not operate on words of detective agencies'

In the meantime, EC Alamgir denied the allegations of government interference in approving registration of political parties.

Ten political parties that were rejected registration recently alleged that the commission took the decision following government instruction.

Speaking about the issue, EC Alamgir said, "Anyone can make an allegation, but there needs to be a basis for it.

"The Election Commission does not operate on the words of detective agencies or their reports. It is an autonomous institution."

He said only the parties that fulfilled the necessary requirements and conditions got their registrations.