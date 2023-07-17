Attack on Hero Alom a mockery of democracy staged by AL: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said the attack on Hero Alom, an independent candidate in the by-election to Dhaka-17 constituency, is a mockery of democracy.

He said the incident has demonstrated how Awami League has become politically bankrupt.

Speaking at a massive 'youth rally' in Khulna, he said the incident of attack has also manifested once again that no fair and impartial election can be held under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government.

"It can't imagine how bankrupt Awami League has become. This party can't [even] tolerate Hero Alom," he told the rally.

Fakhrul said Alom went to a polling station during the voting though there was hardly any presence of voters. "Then the notorious cadres of the Awami League have driven him away from there. Not only that, they beat him mercilessly throwing him on the street outside the polling station.

He bemoaned that a non-political candidate like Hero Alom was admitted to a hospital after being beaten by the ruling party activists.

"What a funny scenario they have created in Bangladesh! It's a mockery of democracy. They [AL leaders] again will say loudly that democracy is the safest in their hands and they arranged good elections in the past," the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul said Mohammad Ali Arafat, a professor, Dr (Phd) and head of a think-tank, was the high-voltage candidate of the Awami League there while there was no strong political candidate.

He said independent candidate Hero Alom was not a political personality and people of Bangladesh know him a bit differently through social media.

Even after the incident in the Dhaka-17 by-polls, the BNP leader said Awami League will say the next national election will be held in a free, fair, and credible manner. "Our statement is straight, no election will be held in the country under the current regime."

The BNP leader said the Awami League regime must step down by handing over power to a non-party neutral government to arrange the next election in a credible manner.

Fakhrul also said the current Election Commission must be reconstituted as it will not be able to hold a fair election. "It has failed to ensure security for a candidate like Hero Alom."

He said the nation is going through the most critical time as the Awami League has destroyed all the achievements of the country.

BNP's associate bodies Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, arranged the rally on Sonali Bank premises in Khulna city. Thousands of opposition activists joined the youth rally titled 'Tarunner Samabesh' amid the allegation of obstruction by the ruling party.

Khulna Metropolitan BNP Convenor Shafiqul Alam Mona alleged that the ruling party leaders and activists obstructed the youth from joining the rally and forced the bus owners to suspend services in Koira and Paikgacha upazilas from Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ashraful Alam, better known as "Hero Alom", was physically assaulted while leaving Banani Bidyaniketan School polling station in Dhaka.

Mohammad Elias, chief election agent of Hero Alam, said, "Hero Alom was physically assaulted in front of the law enforcers, leaving him injured and unconscious."