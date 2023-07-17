Attack on Hero Alom a mockery of democracy staged by AL: Fakhrul

Politics

UNB
17 July, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 08:52 pm

Related News

Attack on Hero Alom a mockery of democracy staged by AL: Fakhrul

He said the incident has demonstrated how Awami League has become politically bankrupt

UNB
17 July, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 08:52 pm
File Photo
File Photo

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Monday said the attack on Hero Alom, an independent candidate in the by-election to Dhaka-17 constituency, is a mockery of democracy.

He said the incident has demonstrated how Awami League has become politically bankrupt.

Speaking at a massive 'youth rally' in Khulna, he said the incident of attack has also manifested once again that no fair and impartial election can be held under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government.

"It can't imagine how bankrupt Awami League has become. This party can't [even] tolerate Hero Alom," he told the rally.  

Fakhrul said Alom went to a polling station during the voting though there was hardly any presence of voters. "Then the notorious cadres of the Awami League have driven him away from there. Not only that, they beat him mercilessly throwing him on the street outside the polling station.

He bemoaned that a non-political candidate like Hero Alom was admitted to a hospital after being beaten by the ruling party activists.

"What a funny scenario they have created in Bangladesh! It's a mockery of democracy. They [AL leaders] again will say loudly that democracy is the safest in their hands and they arranged good elections in the past," the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul said Mohammad Ali Arafat, a professor, Dr (Phd) and head of a think-tank, was the high-voltage candidate of the Awami League there while there was no strong political candidate.

He said independent candidate Hero Alom was not a political personality and people of Bangladesh know him a bit differently through social media.

Even after the incident in the Dhaka-17 by-polls, the BNP leader said Awami League will say the next national election will be held in a free, fair, and credible manner. "Our statement is straight, no election will be held in the country under the current regime."

The BNP leader said the Awami League regime must step down by handing over power to a non-party neutral government to arrange the next election in a credible manner.

Fakhrul also said the current Election Commission must be reconstituted as it will not be able to hold a fair election. "It has failed to ensure security for a candidate like Hero Alom." 

He said the nation is going through the most critical time as the Awami League has destroyed all the achievements of the country.

BNP's associate bodies Jubo Dal, Swechchhasebak Dal, and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, arranged the rally on Sonali Bank premises in Khulna city. Thousands of opposition activists joined the youth rally titled 'Tarunner Samabesh' amid the allegation of obstruction by the ruling party.

Khulna Metropolitan BNP Convenor Shafiqul Alam Mona alleged that the ruling party leaders and activists obstructed the youth from joining the rally and forced the bus owners to suspend services in Koira and Paikgacha upazilas from Sunday.

Meanwhile, Ashraful Alam, better known as "Hero Alom", was physically assaulted while leaving Banani Bidyaniketan School polling station in Dhaka.

Mohammad Elias, chief election agent of Hero Alam, said, "Hero Alom was physically assaulted in front of the law enforcers, leaving him injured and unconscious."

Top News

Hero Alom / Mirza Fakhrul / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

38m | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

16h | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

21h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

18h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

13m | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

13h | TBS Food
Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

14h | TBS World
What are the causes of natural devastation?

What are the causes of natural devastation?

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June