Attack on BNP office: 250, including AL leaders, sued in Ctg

Politics

TBS Report
24 July, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 09:02 pm

A case has been filed with a Chattogram court against some 250 people, including leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League, on charges of attacking and vandalising the BNP office in the city on 19 July.

Metropolitan Magistrate Jewel Deb took the case into cognizance and ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate into the incident, said plaintiff's lawyer Advocate Sirajul Islam.

Kazi Mahmud Hossain, caretaker of Nasimon Bhaban that resides in the BNP office, filed the case with the Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Court accusing six leaders and activists of Jubo League and Chhatra League and 250 other unidentified persons.

The accused named in the case are - former general secretary of Chattogram City unit of Chhatra League Nurul Azim Roni, organising secretary of city Jubo League Manowarul Alam Chowdhury Nobel, Abu Khairam Toiyob, Gobind Dash, Md Tushar and Black Hridoy.

According to the case statement, a group of around 250 people led by Roni and Nobel launched an attack on BNP's office on Wednesday (19 July). During the incident, they vandalised the furniture and stole a laptop worth Tk1 lakh.

The case statement also stated that when they attempted to file a case the next day, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali police station refused to register the case.

On Wednesday, members of BNP and its affiliated organisations attacked the temporary election office of Awami League candidate Mohiuddin Bachchu in Chattogram-10 by-polls while they were returning from a march held in demand of a non-partisan interim government, members of the ruling party alleged.

Following the incident, alleged members of the Chhatra League and Jubo League attacked BNP's metropolitan office.

Two cases were filed against 300 BNP men following the attack on AL's election office.

