Attack on BNP convoy in Natore show who are doing arson: Mirza Fakhrul

TBS Report
21 September, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2023, 05:49 pm

"Awami League attacked the convoy of our leaders and activists and set it on fire in Natore. If the people around did not come forward, the people inside the car would have been burnt. So now it is clear who do arson attacks," Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today that the recent attack on the party's convey at Natore made it clear who are committing arson attacks in the country.

"Awami League attacked the convoy of our leaders and activists and set it on fire in Natore. If the people around did not come forward, the people inside the car would have been burnt. So now it is clear who do arson attacks," he said a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan political office on Thursday (21 September).

"In all cases, they are using state machinery, they are even using the state machinery for their own interests," he added.

The BNP secretary general strongly condemned the incident and demanded strict legal action.

In response to a question from journalists, Mirza Fakhrul said, "We are continuing the agitation in a very peaceful manner. We will go to the end of it. Our next move depends on the government. Our movement will depend on the behaviour of the government. We have said it clearly."

When asked about Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh's recent remark about not letting Mirza Fakhrul in Dhaka again, the BNP secretary general said: "Their speech, character, body language is like a terrorist's, it seems that they are landlords, so they will not let anyone in, we don't care about their words. The people of Bangladesh do not think about them."

In response to another question, he said, "We have only one demand from Awami League, please resign. The people should be given the opportunity to elect their representatives."

 

