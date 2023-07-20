Attack on AL election office: Case filed against 300 BNP activists in Ctg

A case has been filed today (20 July) with Khulshi police station in Chattogram on charges of attacking and vandalising the Awami League's election office.

300 unidentified BNP leaders and activists have been accused in the case.

Ariful Islam, an Awami League activist, filed the case, Santosh Kumar Chakma, officer-in-charge of Khulshi police station, said.

On Wednesday, leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations attacked the temporary election office of Awami League candidate Mohiuddin Bachchu in Chattogram-10 by-polls while they were returning from a march held in demand of a non-partisan interim government, members of the ruling party alleged.

Following the incident, Chhatra League and Jubo League leaders attacked BNP's metropolitan office, alleged BNP leaders.

According to sources, the attack on the election office of Awami League took place at Wasa intersection of the city around 5:30pm.

Half an hour later, the leaders of the Chhatra League and Jubo League marched, vandalised the BNP office, and set fire to the banners in the office premises.

Motorcycles kept outside the office were also vandalised.

Awami League, BNP to hold programs simultaneously

Awami League and BNP are going to hold programs at the same time again today (20 July) after yesterday's counter-attack in Chittagong.

The Awami League will hold a rally at Chattogram Zilla Parishad premises at 3pm protesting the attack on the temporary office of the Awami League candidate in Chattogram-10 by-election.

Meanwhile, Chattogram BNP will hold a condolence rally in front of the party office at Nasimon Bhaban at 3pm as part of its central program over the death of a party worker during the Tuesday (18 July) march in Laxmipur.

With the venues of the two programmes within a kilometre, there is a fear among the city residents that the two parties will clash again.

Police said they are fully prepared to deal with the situation.

Jahidul Kabir, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station, said the two parties are scheduled to hold programmes simultaneously within a distance of 1.5 km in between.

The police are taking security measures to avoid any untoward incident, he added.

On Tuesday, after clashes in at least eight districts, police filed more than three dozen cases against named and unnamed perps, suing over 400 named activists of BNP and around nine thousand unnamed persons.