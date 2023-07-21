Attack on AL election camp: Ctg police arrests 25 BNP activists

Police have arrested 25 leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliates so far on charges of attacking and vandalising Awami League's election camp in Chattogram.

"Two cases have been filed with Khulshi police station regarding the attack and vandalism on the main election camp of Mohiuddin Bachchu, a candidate for Chattogram 10 by-polls," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the station Santosh Kumar Chakma said.

"In the case, 53 BNP activists were named while 500 more remained unidentified. 25 accused have been arrested so far based on the video footage," he added.

Ariful Islam, an Awami League activist, filed the first case on Thursday (20 July) morning, accusing 250-300 unidentified BNP activists.

On Thursday afternoon, Superintendent of Khulshi police Shahed Khan filed another case accusing 53 BNP activists with names and another 250 unidentified activists.

On Wednesday (19 July), leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations attacked the election camp of Awami League candidate Mohiuddin Bachchu in Chattogram-10 by-polls while they were returning from a march held in demand of a non-partisan interim government, members of the ruling party alleged.

According to sources, the attack on the election office of Awami League took place at Wasa intersection of the city around 5:30pm.

Half an hour later, the leaders of the Chhatra League and Jubo League marched, vandalised the BNP office, and set fire to the banners in the office premises.

BNP leaders alleged that the Kotwali police station did not register the case when they went there on Thursday afternoon.