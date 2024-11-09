Asif warns against allowing Awami League to hold rally

Law enforcers would take stern action if any organisation linked to the mass killings tries to hold any political programme, Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain said today (9 November).

He made the remarks in a post from his verified Facebook account today, in the backdrop of the first ever demonstration called by the Awami League (AL) in the city tomorrow since its ouster on 5 August following a student-led mass upsurge.

The Awami League called a demonstration at Shaheed Nur Hossain Square in the capital's Zero Point at 3pm tomorrow in memory of Shaheed Nur Hossain Day and demanding democratic rights.