Asif warns against allowing Awami League to hold rally

Politics

BSS
09 November, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 08:02 pm

Related News

Asif warns against allowing Awami League to hold rally

BSS
09 November, 2024, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 08:02 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Law enforcers would take stern action if any organisation linked to the mass killings tries to hold any political programme, Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain said today (9 November).

He made the remarks in a post from his verified Facebook account today, in the backdrop of the first ever demonstration called by the Awami League (AL) in the city tomorrow since its ouster on 5 August following a student-led mass upsurge.

The Awami League called a demonstration at Shaheed Nur Hossain Square in the capital's Zero Point at 3pm tomorrow in memory of Shaheed Nur Hossain Day and demanding democratic rights.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

Top News

Asif Mahmud / Adviser / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

37m | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

47m | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

4 rugged pickup trucks you can now buy in Bangladesh

1h | Wheels
Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

10h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

ICT entrepreneurs seek permission to open business establishments abroad

ICT entrepreneurs seek permission to open business establishments abroad

57m | Videos
LPG industry spins into troubled business model

LPG industry spins into troubled business model

1h | Videos
Is Trump's immigration policy feasible to implement?

Is Trump's immigration policy feasible to implement?

52m | Videos
There is talk of bringing Starlink to Bangladesh- BIDA Chairman

There is talk of bringing Starlink to Bangladesh- BIDA Chairman

2h | Videos