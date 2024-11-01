Arson, vandalism on HQ reminds us of Hasina's regime: Jatiyo Party leaders

Jatiyo Party leaders and activists from Dhaka and different parts of the country came to their headquarters in the capital's Bijaynagar today. Photo: TBS

The arson and vandalism at Jatiyo Party's headquarters yesterday is reflective of the atrocities committed during Sheikh Hasina's regime, according to leaders of Jatiyo Party.

"During Ershad's tenure, no political party's head office was vandalised or set on fire with such a pre-announcement. This incident reminds us of Hasina's regime. It makes the efforts to establish good governance and democracy questionable. We are concerned about the sincerity of the government," said Sajon Kumar Mistry, a Jatiyo Party leader from Bagerhat.

Jatiyo Party leaders and activists from Dhaka and different parts of the country came to their headquarters in the capital's Bijaynagar today (1 November) after a group of student-public under the banner of "Anti-Fascism Student, Worker and Public" last night set fire and besieged the headquarters, following a clash with the party's men.

Photo: TBS

This afternoon, Jatiyo Party men were seen erasing the sentences written by the public on the walls of the building. They were also seen cleaning the rooms that were set on fire on the ground floor. However, the mural of party founder Hussain Muhammad Ershad on the wall was still in a fragile state. The furniture in the rooms was in disarray. Besides, windows and doors were vandalised.

Photo: TBS

Shofi Goni Shopon, member of Lalmonirhat Jatiyo Party, said, "The potential of our party is obvious, that's why they attacked us. The contribution of the Jatiyo Party in Bangladesh is more than all other parties. Everyone got security during Ershad's tenure.

"During Ershad's tenure, the administration was organised and institutions were built. What will 25-year-olds understand? No 'Aynaghar' were built in our time. We will hold a rally tomorrow and show the nation the capability of the Jatiyo Party."

Police said they have deployed additional personnel in front of the Jatiyo Party HQ and no untoward incidents have been reported there since this morning. People are visiting the area but no large gatherings are being allowed.