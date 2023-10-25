Arrests of opposition activists continue ahead of 28 Oct BNP rally

Politics

TBS Report
25 October, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 02:58 pm

Related News

Arrests of opposition activists continue ahead of 28 Oct BNP rally

TBS Report
25 October, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2023, 02:58 pm
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

Arrests of opposition leaders and activists accused in old and new cases continue ahead of the BNP and Jamaat's mass rallies scheduled for 28 October in Dhaka.

At least 200 opposition political activists were arrested in the capital in the past four days till 24 October, data from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) shows.

The opposition parties have alleged that police are conducting raids on the residences of their leaders and activists and even at residential hotels ahead of the rallies.

DMP Joint Commissioner (Operations) Biplob Kumar Sarker told TBS that the raids were not targeted to any particular political party.

"Such raids are our routine work against criminals and warranted accused. We do not conduct raids against any political parties," he added.

As per DMP statistics, between 21 to 24 October, 38 political activists were arrested in DMP's Wari division, 37 in Ramna, 28 in Gulshan, 25 in Motijheel, and 18 each in Tejgaon and Uttara divisions.

On Wednesday, Matiur Rahman Akanda, the central publicity secretary and spokesperson of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, was arrested from his Uttara residence in the capital.

Akanda was arrested in a case of violence filed in October last year with Uttara West Police Station, DMP's Uttara zone Additional Deputy Commissioner Mirza Salahuddin told The Business Standard.

Following his arrest, police produced Akanda before the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court, but did not seek any remand for him. He was later sent to jail.

The arrest of the Jamaat leader came after the party announced a rally for 28 October at Motijheel in the capital.

Condemning the arrest of Akanda, the Jamaat has demanded his immediate release, citing "health concerns".

Police had cordoned off Akanda's residence since Tuesday night. The police even barred him from visiting a doctor, said a Jamaat statement.

Around 200 BNP leaders and activists were arrested before the party's 18 October rally in Dhaka. The party accused the police of harassment.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Bangladesh / 28 October Rallies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

2h | Wheels
A demonstrator holds a sign, at a protest against ongoing bombing of Gaza, in London, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

6h | Panorama
Amira’s unique selling point is its innovative prints, and the brand introduces thematic collections with captivating prints. Photo: Amira

Embrace ethnic prints with style

11h | Mode
Representational illustration of a lamp post/Collected

Kerosene lamp posts of Thataribazar still standing with thousand memories

10h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

4h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy