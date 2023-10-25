Arrests of opposition activists continue ahead of 28 Oct BNP rally

Arrests of opposition leaders and activists accused in old and new cases continue ahead of the BNP and Jamaat's mass rallies scheduled for 28 October in Dhaka.

At least 200 opposition political activists were arrested in the capital in the past four days till 24 October, data from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) shows.

The opposition parties have alleged that police are conducting raids on the residences of their leaders and activists and even at residential hotels ahead of the rallies.

DMP Joint Commissioner (Operations) Biplob Kumar Sarker told TBS that the raids were not targeted to any particular political party.

"Such raids are our routine work against criminals and warranted accused. We do not conduct raids against any political parties," he added.

As per DMP statistics, between 21 to 24 October, 38 political activists were arrested in DMP's Wari division, 37 in Ramna, 28 in Gulshan, 25 in Motijheel, and 18 each in Tejgaon and Uttara divisions.

On Wednesday, Matiur Rahman Akanda, the central publicity secretary and spokesperson of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, was arrested from his Uttara residence in the capital.

Akanda was arrested in a case of violence filed in October last year with Uttara West Police Station, DMP's Uttara zone Additional Deputy Commissioner Mirza Salahuddin told The Business Standard.

Following his arrest, police produced Akanda before the Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Court, but did not seek any remand for him. He was later sent to jail.

The arrest of the Jamaat leader came after the party announced a rally for 28 October at Motijheel in the capital.

Condemning the arrest of Akanda, the Jamaat has demanded his immediate release, citing "health concerns".

Police had cordoned off Akanda's residence since Tuesday night. The police even barred him from visiting a doctor, said a Jamaat statement.

Around 200 BNP leaders and activists were arrested before the party's 18 October rally in Dhaka. The party accused the police of harassment.