Arrest warrant issued against Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

A Dhaka court today issued arrest warrant against BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in a case lodged under Special Powers Act with capital's Badda Police Station.

Dhaka Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Qayesh passed the order, accepting the charge-sheet filed in the case, public prosecutor (PP) Tapos Kumar Paul told BSS.

"Today was fixed for passing order on accepting the charge-sheet in the case filed in January, 2015. But the accused failed to appear before the court for the proceedings. The court accepted the charge-sheet and issued arrest warrant against him," the PP said.