Arrest warrant issued against Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

Politics

BSS
25 November, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 05:38 pm

Related News

Arrest warrant issued against Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

BSS
25 November, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 05:38 pm
file photo
file photo

A Dhaka court today issued arrest warrant against BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in a case lodged under Special Powers Act with capital's Badda Police Station.

Dhaka Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Qayesh passed the order, accepting the charge-sheet filed in the case, public prosecutor (PP) Tapos Kumar Paul told BSS.

"Today was fixed for passing order on accepting the charge-sheet in the case filed in January, 2015. But the accused failed to appear before the court for the proceedings. The court accepted the charge-sheet and issued arrest warrant against him," the PP said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

20h | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

20h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

20h | Videos
The river that changes color from time to time

The river that changes color from time to time

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?