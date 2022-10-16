Around 400 BNP men sued over clash in Mymensingh

Police have filed a case against 400 BNP leaders and activists in connection with a clash with Awami League activists and police in Mymensingh following the 2nd divisional BNP rally on Saturday (15 October).

Kotwali Model police station Sub-Inspector Zahirul Islam filed the case after Saturday midnight accusing 23 BNP men and 400 more unidentified people.

Confirming the matter, Kotwali Model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shah Kamal Akand said BNP leaders and activists attacked the ruling party's programme taking place at the city's railway station Krishnochura premises after concluding their rally at the Polytechnic ground in Mymensingh.

"At the time, regular public movement was disrupted and police were attacked while trying to perform their duty," he added noting that three members of the police and several others got injured in the incident," he added.

Earlier, Mymensingh district and metropolitan Awami League leaders, along with the activists of their associate organisations, gathered at the railway station Krishnochura premises to hold a political programme,

In the evening, when several hundred members of BNP headed to the railway station after their event ended they came face to face with Awami League leaders and activists. At the time, they got locked in a chase and counter-chase with each other.

Later, police charged batons, lobbed tear shell canisters and used stun grenades to disperse the members of both sides.