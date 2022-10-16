Around 400 BNP men sued over clash in Mymensingh

Politics

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 03:49 pm

Related News

Around 400 BNP men sued over clash in Mymensingh

TBS Report
16 October, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2022, 03:49 pm
Around 400 BNP men sued over clash in Mymensingh

Police have filed a case against 400 BNP leaders and activists in connection with a clash with Awami League activists and police in Mymensingh following the 2nd divisional BNP rally on Saturday (15 October).

Kotwali Model police station Sub-Inspector Zahirul Islam filed the case after Saturday midnight accusing 23 BNP men and 400 more unidentified people.

Confirming the matter, Kotwali Model police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shah Kamal Akand said BNP leaders and activists attacked the ruling party's programme taking place at the city's railway station Krishnochura premises after concluding their rally at the Polytechnic ground in Mymensingh.

"At the time, regular public movement was disrupted and police were attacked while trying to perform their duty," he added noting that three members of the police and several others got injured in the incident," he added.

Earlier, Mymensingh district and metropolitan Awami League leaders, along with the activists of their associate organisations, gathered at the railway station Krishnochura premises to hold a political programme,

In the evening, when several hundred members of BNP headed to the railway station after their event ended they came face to face with Awami League leaders and activists. At the time, they got locked in a chase and counter-chase with each other.  

Later, police charged batons, lobbed tear shell canisters and used stun grenades to disperse the members of both sides.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / lawsuits

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bariq's shimmering accessories will make heads turn

2h | Mode
Nusrat Akhtar Lopa, a popular online brand promoter, during a live video.

'The more followers, the higher you earn': Step into the world of online brand promoters

7h | Panorama
Lessons in focus management

Lessons in focus management

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The global energy order is unravelling fast: Welcome to World War E

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Is the end near for the Russia-Ukraine War?

4h | Videos
Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

Details of 2022 T20 World Cup

18h | Videos
Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

Flying car takes public flight in Dubai

18h | Videos
Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

Flop in theatres, 'Lal Singh Chadha' shines on OTT

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back