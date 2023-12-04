Around 17 lakh new voters in 12th national election in Rajshahi

Voters in the upcoming 12th parliament election were enhanced by 17,451 in 39 parliamentary seats in Rajshahi region taking the number to 1,54,73,340.

Regional Election Officer Delwar Hossain said there were 1,37,57,889 voters in the previous 11th parliament election.

He said there are 77,16,563 female voters and 77,56,676 male voters meaning the male voters are more compared to the female ones.

This time, the number of transgender voters is 101.

In the region, polling will be held in 34,059 booths of 5,436 centers in 39 constituencies on January 7 like other parts of the country.

There were 68,82,723 female voters and 68,75,166 male ones meaning that female voters were more than male voters in the previous 11th national election.

In six seats of Rajshahi district, there are 21,77,761 voters, including 10,92,950 females and 18 transgender in the forthcoming election.

In Joypurhat, 7,79,220 voters, including 3,91,793 females and three third genders, are likely to cast votes in two constituencies.

There are seven seats in Bogura district where 28,32,520 voters, including 14,24,617 females and 27 transgender, are expected to cast votes.

In three seats of Chapainawabganj, there are 13,54,553 voters, including 6,70,285 females and one transgender, for exercising their rights of franchise.

In Naogaon districts, 22,21,908 voters, including 11,13,749 females and 11 transgender, are likely to cast votes in six constituencies.

In four constituencies of Natore, there are 14,59,784 eligible voters, including 7,30, 226 females and 10 transgender, to cast votes.

In Sirajganj district, 25,14,134 voters, including 12,39,858 females and 16 transgender, are expected to cast votes in six constituencies.

There are five constituencies in Pabna district where 21,33,460 voters, including 10,53,085 females and 11 transgender, are expected to cast votes in the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, all instruments for polling were reached to the district election offices in the division. After finalizing the symbol, ballot papers will be reached.

According to the election schedule, after scrutinizing the nomination paper on December 4, 17th December has been set for withdrawal of candidacy, while symbol allotment on December 18. After getting symbol allocation, the candidates will start their respective campaign simultaneously.