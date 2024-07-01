Arafat accuses BNP of spreading propaganda over Bangladesh-India MoU

Politics

BSS
01 July, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 07:09 pm

Related News

Arafat accuses BNP of spreading propaganda over Bangladesh-India MoU

BNP is misleading people by partially presenting some clauses of the agreement, he says

BSS
01 July, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 07:09 pm
State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat speaks at a workshop in the city&#039;s Agargaon area on Tuesday. Photo: PID
State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat speaks at a workshop in the city's Agargaon area on Tuesday. Photo: PID

The BNP is spreading propaganda and falsehood over the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Bangladesh and India recently, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat said today (1 July).

"BNP is spreading propaganda and falsehood over the MoU without reading and understanding all of its clauses…The party is misleading people by partially presenting some clauses of the agreement," he said while addressing a press briefing at his ministry's conference room in response to BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's recent remarks on the MoU signed during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent India visit.

Noting that Bangladesh's recent MoU with India is not a subservient foreign policy of the government in any way but it is beneficial for both the friendly countries, he said BNP is spreading propaganda claiming that if Indian trains run through Bangladesh, it will create a security risk here, which is not right at all.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In this connection, he said, "clause-3 of the MoU clearly stated that 'red traffic' like dangerous and objectionable goods, including arms, ammunition and explosives, cannot be transported in the train.

"Besides, clause-4 of the agreement also stated that the movement of goods and people between Bangladesh and India shall be subjected to the national laws, regulations and administrative provisions of the respective countries," he added.

"BNP never says that Bangladeshi trains will also run via India to Nepal and Bhutan, while trains from Nepal and Bhutan will come to Bangladesh through India and use Mongla and Chattogram sea ports instead of Kolkata port.

"They [BNP leaders] do not say that Bangladesh will import 40 MW of electricity from Nepal using Indian transmission lines through its internal power grid," the state minister said.

Top News

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat / BNP / PM's India visit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

6h | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Say goodbye to boring light bulbs

10h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Cool personal care tools you must try

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Saudi Arabia warned Israel of dire consequences

Saudi Arabia warned Israel of dire consequences

17m | Videos
Further cuts in export incentives, RMG fears rise in costs

Further cuts in export incentives, RMG fears rise in costs

3h | Videos
In another European country, France, the radical right is coming to power

In another European country, France, the radical right is coming to power

3h | Videos
Avoiding direct war, Russia resorts to 'hybrid' war: CNN

Avoiding direct war, Russia resorts to 'hybrid' war: CNN

4h | Videos